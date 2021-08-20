Barbara “Barbie” J. Cochran, Kittaning, PA

KITTANING, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Barbie” J. Cochran, age 74, battled cancer for two years before her struggle ended on Monday, August 16, 2021.

She was born in Kittaning, Pennsylvania on December 22, 1946 to Marshall and Dorothy (Crissman) Johns.

She resided on Belle Ave. with her companion, Frank Barwick, Sr., for 36 years. She was a mother to all and the glue for the family. Barbie loved to sit on her porch and listen to country music. She always welcomed everyone with open arms.

She will be joining her late husband, Donald E. Cochran; brother, Henery Johns; sister, Angela Baker and grandson, Corey James Barwick in heaven.

Barbie leaves to cherish her memory her children, Debora Barwick and Donald (Kelly) Cochran; grandchildren, Franklin Barwick, Stacey Barwick and John Arcuri and Sara Blackstone and Samantha Skully; great-grandkids, Franklin, Johnny, Gaia, Mira and Landon and brothers, Joe (Renee) Johns and Jeff Crissman.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

