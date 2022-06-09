GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Barbi” Jo Pieri, 67, died on Friday, June 3, 2022 after a long courageous battle with COPD.

She was born on September 11, 1945 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Betty Joe Arthur.

Barbara loved her family, animals, gardening and especially planting different flowers during the different seasons. Her grandchildren, Christopher, Randy and Kiana, were her ultimate pride and joy. Barbara enjoyed attending concerts and dancing with her longtime companion, Thomas Hurst.

She was beautiful, kind, talented and smart, all at the same time. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kristen Pieri of Round Rock, Texas; her granddaughter, Kiana Claggett of Baltimore, Maryland; her grandsons, Christopher and Randy Williams, of Round Rock, Texas and her beloved companion of more than 40 years, Thomas Hurst, of Girard, Ohio. She also leaves behind her two cherished Yorkies, Bono and Bella.

She was preceded in death by her mother and son, Matthew Pieri.

At Barbara’s request no public services will be observed.

