CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Barbara “Barb” Ann Stiner, age 63, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at home with her family by her side.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 29, 1959 to Raymond Karl and Mary Catherine (Erickson) Stein.

Barb is survived by and shared a home with her companion of 21 years, Robert “Bob” White; children, Andy Stiner, Jr. of Canfield, Jason Stiner of Niles, Ashley Trio of Canfield and Matthew Stiner of Niles; grandchildren, Phae, Emma, Isabella, Olivia, Dominic, Ayla, Matteo, Mia and Myles; siblings, Debbie (Ron) Parrag of Youngstown, Betsy (Larry) Anderson of Boardman, Raymond Stein of Florida and Charlene Stein of Boardman; nieces, nephews and other family members.

Besides her parents, Barb was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Stein.

Viewing and family to receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc, 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515 and continue from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023 in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Parish, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

