YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Tingley (nee Thompson), 92, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

She was born in Springfield, Illinois on June 5, 1931, to Clara Thompson and Nordahl Thompson.

Barbara was a loving mother who always put her children’s needs first. She was also known as a lively and engaging friend and volunteer.

Barbara’s occupation was that of a homemaker.

She was active in her church communities, worshipping at Emmanuel’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Germantown, Ohio and serving as a dedicated minister’s wife wherever her husband was called to serve.

Barbara was also a passionate movie lover, especially classic musicals and a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers.

Barbara is survived by her children, Stephanie Tingley and Mark Tingley (Mary); sister, Karen Carney; grandchildren, Molly Barnett and Mandy Shirey and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Arthur R. Tingley; her mother, Clara Thompson; her father, Nordahl Thompson and siblings, Roger Thompson, Judy Thompson and Chris Hildeen.

Rest in peace, Barbara.

A private graveside service will be held at Germantown Cemetery, Germantown Ohio. Date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https// act.alz.org, for dementia research or Emmanuel’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 W Warren Street, Germantown, OH 45327.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

