BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 1, 2023, Barbara Ann (Kane) Pusser, age 66 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her sons at her side.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 6, 1957, to Thomas Francis and Violet Maude (Barnes) Kane.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Daryl Pusser of Kentucky and Dain Pusser of Austintown; sister, Pat (Chuck) Copper of Austintown and her cat, Peaches.

Besides her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by her son, Jason Anthony Pusser; former husband, David Pusser and siblings, Debbie Ferranti, Diane LaPaze and Thomas Kane III.

Family to received friends on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Ann (Kane) Pusser, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.