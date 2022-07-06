YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Hickey, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

She was born on October 10, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio to Joseph and Celia (Weaver) Grasso.

She had the hardest and most important job as a homemaker. Nevertheless, one of her favorite memories was when she worked as a jockey agent.

She loved music, West Virginia and its people and most of all, being with family and taking care of them. Her grandson, Damien, was her “man.” He helped her by doing many of the things she could no longer do for herself. In addition, Steve and Barbara could not have gotten through Barbara’s illness without the selfless help and dedication of their granddaughter, Jamie.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Stephen “Steve”; grandchildren, Jamie (Dom) Hickey of Struthers, Ohio, Barbie (Jacob) Johansen of North Carolina and Paul (Isabelle) Ozenghar of Struthers, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Damien, Ariel, Ezekiel and Owen; brother, Joseph (Cindy) Grasso of Boardman, Ohio; sisters, Virginia (the late William) Smith of Struthers, Ohio and Michelle (the late George) Metzinger of Boardman, Ohio and a host of extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Celia Marie Ozenghar and sister, Cora Grasso.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Ann Hickey, please visit our floral store.