Barbara Ann Bartley, Shenango Township, PA

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Bartley, 59, of Shenango Township, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian.

Born on November 27, 1960, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late John and Sarah “Geneva” Yhelka.

Surviving at home is her husband, Daniel W. Bartley.

Barbara attended Shenango High School.

She worked at Golden Hill Nursing Home and Jameson Memorial Hospital.

In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her son, Danial W. (Amanda) Bartley, Jr.; twin grandsons, Benjamin and William, all of Thompson Station, Tennessee; brothers, John Yhelka and Rodney Yhelka and sisters, Victoria Polding, Cindy Yhelka and Lindy Yhelka, all of New Castle.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, William R. Yhelka and Richard Yhelka.

Barbara’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her twin grandsons.

She was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed the outdoors and photography.

Honoring her wishes, there are no calling hours.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

