NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Azalia Violet Duffy of New Castle, Pennsylvania on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

She was born December 11, 1961 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert and Judith (Safranic) Duffy.

Azalia will forever be remembered by the amount of love she had for her family. Her children and grandchildren brought much love and happiness into her life and they all loved her in return. In her free time, she enjoyed landscaping and doing crafts. Another one of her talents was her ability to make anything look better, she loved interior decorating but what brought her the most joy in life was being a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Monica DeRosa, Veronica DeRosa and Jon-amber Ritter; grandchildren, Michael P. Birckbichler III, Jermaine L Charles, Jr., Stephfon L. Carnell, Jr. and Elijiah P. DeRosa, all of New Castle, Pennsylvania and siblings, Carol Sipe of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Roberta Duffy of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Darla Duffy of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Lori McCracken of Florida. She also leaves behind her loving and lifelong best friends, Tina and Kenny Shultz of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Azalia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Judith (Safranic) Duffy and brother, Chester Duffy of Arizona, who passed away October 3, 2023.

A private celebration of life will be held in Azalia’s honor, please contact the family for information.

