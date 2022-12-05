BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Friday, December 2, 2022, Augustine “Gus” Gonzalez, Jr., age 68, of Boardman, Ohio, died at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 13, 1954 to Agustin Gonzalez and Luciana Ortiz Melendez.

Gus is survived by his children, Midalia (Robert) Aichele of Cleveland, Selena Gonzalez and Antonio Gonzalez, both of Arizona, Miguel Gonzalez of Akron and Angelina Gonzales of Arizona; grandchildren, Silas Springer and Abigail Aichele, both of Cleveland; siblings, Milagro (Robert) Villanueva of Poland, Angelo “Angel” Gonzalez and Manuel Gonzalez, both of Youngstown; his companion, Kae Keener of Boardman and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Gus was also preceded in death by his sister, Lydia Gonzalez.

Viewing and family to receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of prayers at 5:30 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateoho.com.

