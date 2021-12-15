BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Mae Hoover, age 88, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Boardman, Ohio.

She was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania on August 6, 1933 to Royal A. Parker and Katherine M. (Ellsworth) Parker.

Audrey married Lloyd James Hoover Audrey on September 11, 1954.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother that loved in her own special way and was loved by many. She may have pretended not to care but everyone knew she did, more than anyone else could. Audrey had an altruistic attitude. She would have given the shirt off her back and the food on her plate just to make sure someone else was happy. She loved to cook and bake for her family. No one ever went hungry around her.

After retiring from the textile mill, she enjoyed the peace of her personal oasis, her beloved property in Coitsville. She especially enjoyed it when her great-grandchildren visited. She helped raise many and told us stories of her life and home to her children, grandchild and great-grandchildren. Audrey enjoyed relaxing and watching criminal tv shows. She would play solitaire at the kitchen table and do her word search puzzles. She would even let her great grandchildren play with her sometimes.

She pushed us forward and thought about the well-being of others without a second thought. She loved us in her own special way and has taught others to love the same way, unconditionally and unselfishly.

Audrey leaves to cherish her memory, her three children, Pearl Mae Sakalosh, Carl James Hoover and Michael Anthony (Judy) Hoover; five grandchildren, James Edward (Nicholle) Pascarella, Holly Lynn (Jonathan) Shabella, Katherine Ann Sakalosh, Lori Beth (Tyzell) Martin and Christine Marie Sakalosh and 15 great-grandchildren, Bryan James Pascarella-Shabella, Jason Webb, Rocco Pascarella, Lacey Webb, Brandi Smith, Autumn Webb, Giavonna Pascarella, Noah Bennett, Alyssa Shabella, Deven Thomas, Joshua Sakalosh, Alayna Shabella, Kia Dreher, Alayah Martin and Milena Martin.

She is preceded in death by her parents Royal Augustus and Katherine Mae Parker, along with her beloved husband Lloyd James Hoover and great-grandson Bryan James Pascarella-Shebella.

A private memorial will be held for the family.

Until we see you again, forever together they shall be waiting.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences to cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Audrey Mae Hoover, please visit our floral store.