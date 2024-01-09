YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 6, 2024, Audrey Jean (Elliott) Ingram, age 74 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Youngstown on May 22, 1949, to Harvey Wilson and Clela Opal (Bass) Elliott.

Audrey is survived by her beloved husband, Dennis Craig Ingram of Youngstown; children, Dennis A. Ingram of McDonald, Tammi (Robert) Clayton of Poland, Leighann Ingram of Warren, Kevin (the late Dawn) Ingram of Liberty and Jason Ingram of Niles; grandchildren, Aaron, Faith, JR, Jacob, Hannah, Kyrstin, Christian, Hope, Skye, Wyatt, Michael, Tyler, Sierra, Nya, Matthew and Jaden; great-grandchildren, Harvey, Rhys, Raven, Josephine and Grace and her beloved dog, Arlo.

Audrey worked in medical records with Dr. Jack Safier and then for Jamison Hospital in New Castle for over 20 years until her retirement.

She enjoyed traveling when she was healthy. Her trips included visiting, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Bermuda, Cancun, multiple trips to watch the Cleveland Indians spring training in Florida and her 50th anniversary cruise to the Caribbean with Dennis. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Audrey absolutely loved her family. She was artistic and loved to laugh, dance and just have fun.

Viewing and family to receive friend on Wednesday, January 10 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, January 11 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Funeral service will be Thursday, January 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

