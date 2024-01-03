YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, Ashley Marie Medeiros, age 34, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away.

She was born on June 1, 1989, in Peekskill, New York to Jon Gregory Medeiros of Sears Port, Maine and Staci (Don Telego) Medeiros of Austintown.

Besides her parents, Ashley is survived by daughter, Rylee Scofinisky of Austintown; siblings, Nicholas (Holly) Medeiros, and their children, Sophia and Mila all of Austintown and Chelsea (Joseph) Popio, their children, Staci and Anna all of Austintown; sister, Bianca (Christopher) Thomas, their children, Hunter, McKenzie, Fiona, and Christopher Jr., all of Youngstown; step-sister, Lillian Telego, her children, Briella of Cortland and Alexander Telego of Niles.

A private service was held for her family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

