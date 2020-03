WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, February 27, 2020, Ashlei Marie Jenkins, age 36, passed into God’s care.

She was born in Warren, Ohio to William and Charlene (Martz) Jenkins.

Arrangements by by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to Ashlei’s family, please visit our floral section.