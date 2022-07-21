YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arvella J. Carpenter, 97, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at AustintownWoods Nursing Center.

She was born on June 15, 1925 in Pendleton County, West Virginia to David and Hannah Kimble.

Arvella was a wonderful cook and loved cats.

She is survived by her son, Donald Carpenter and beloved daughter-in-law, Brenda, who did so much for Arvella; brothers, Vernon (Evelyn) Kimble of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and Earl (Joyce) Kimble of Bedford, Pennsylvania and a number of nieces and nephews.

Arvella was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon S. Carpenter and brother, Herbert (the late Dolores) Kimble.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arvella J. Carpenter, please visit our floral store.