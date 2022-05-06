NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur L. Rush, 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Jameson Health Care in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was born on January 20, 1930 in New Castle to John and Gladys (McCune) Rush.

He is survived by his sons, Artie (Linda) Rush of New Castle and Ronald (Lisa) Rush of Lowellville, Ohio; grandchildren, Jessica, Ronnie, Brandy, Crystal and Anna Rush and five great-grandchildren.

Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Saylor) Rush; son, Steven Rush and grandson, Christopher Rush.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

