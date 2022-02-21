YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur “Artie” William Smith, 55, passed away Friday afternoon, February 18, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley.

He was born on November 26, 1966 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Artie graduated from New Springfield High School and attended TDDS Technical Institute.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served from 1985-1989.

He retired from GATTA Trucking in 2019 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, motorcycles, golfing and tending to his beloved pugs, Maggee and Herbie. He was a proud member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club and his brothers and sisters fondly referred to him as “Fluffy.”

Artie is survived by his wife, Ericha Smith of New Waterford, whom he married on August 22, 1987; his mother and stepfather, Martha and Greg Karelin of Poland; his brothers, Greg (Kim) Karelin of New Springfield and Eric (Becky) Karelin of Boardman and many cousins and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his son, AJ; his grandparents, John and Margaret Smith; his father, Arthur Figinsky and several aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the New Springfield Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations at the Celebration of Life.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

