STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, February 17, 2023, Arnold William “Bondo Billy” Naples, age 62, of Struthers, Ohio, died at Willow Woods in North Lima, Ohio.

He was born in Youngstown on April 8, 1960 to Arnold James and Katherine (Dudesko) Naples.

Bill is survived by his children, Blaine (Angelina) Bastion of Boardman, Andrew Bastion of Cleveland, Shane Higham of Struthers and Ian Higham of Pittsburgh; granddaughters, Octavia Bastion and Melody Bastion, both of Boardman and his former spouse, Kandi Forsythe of Girard.

Bill was a “Foodie” and enjoyed gardening and cooking. He loved anything to do with cars and was most in “his element” around them therefore it was no wonder his liked to build model cars, RC racing and going to the drag races. Besides being know to everyone else as “Bondo Billy,” Bill was known to his family as the “King of the Dad Joke.”

Memorial Service and family to receive friends on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

