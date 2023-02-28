YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, February 27, 2023, Arlene Gertrude Campradt, age 88, of Youngstown died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown on February 8, 1935 to Carl Francis and Christine Gertrude (Sobke) Campradt.

Arlene is survived by her former husband, Don Summers; daughter, Trudi Summers; in-laws on Don’s side, Fred (Diane) Summers and family; Diane (Jake) Viet and family, Joan Bees and family; grandchildren, Bianca (Russell Vaughn II) Santos, Amber (Corey Andrews) Summers, Alberto Santos, Terri R. Norling, great-grandchildren, Bianca Swiggett, Armani Swiggett, Rondell Green, Russell B. Vaugh III, Adeline Santos, Jada Donaldson and countless lifelong friends.

Besides her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her children, Terri R. Summers, Glenn P. Summers; brothers, Carl Campradt, III and Richard Campradt.

A Celebration of Life Service will start at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N Brockway Ave, YO, OH 44509, with the Rev. Hosea Ekong, Officiant and music provided by Organist, Alice Duralia.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

