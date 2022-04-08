YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ariella Rose Rios, precious baby daughter of Jennifer Weir and William Rios, Jr., was born into the arms of angels on Friday, April 1, 2022 at St Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Boardman, Ohio.

Although Ariella never spent any time with us on earth, she was very loved by her family. Our little angel will never be forgotten.

In addition to her parents, Ariella leaves behind her sisters, Ariana and Llesenia Rios, of Youngstown, Ohio; her brothers, Jacob Weir, Xavier and Brayden Rios, all of Youngstown, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Joseph Weir and Korriena Weir, both of Youngstown, Ohio and paternal grandparents, William Rios and Maria Rios, both of Youngstown, Ohio. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

May you fly with magic wings

Amongst the clouds so soft and white,

For now you shine in Heaven

Surrounded with love and light.

We’ll look for you in sunsets

In the stars and in the rain,

Forever entwined within our hearts

Knowing we’ll meet again.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

