Antonio Wayne DeLuca, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, March 26, 2021, Antonio Wayne DeLuca, age 22, of Youngstown, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on July 13, 1998 to Chastity Starr DeLuca and Robert Louis Walton.

Antonio is survived by his beloved daughter, Avay’la Danielle DeLuca of Youngstown and her mother, Assena Floyd; his mother, Chastity of South Carolina; siblings, Ciera Wilson of Warren, Paul Kloh, Ashley Kloh and Madison Kloh, all of South Carolina; grandmothers, Kim Doll of Youngstown and Robin Dunham of South Carolina; grandfather, Rock DeLuca of Canton; best friend and “brother,” Jimmy; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his father, Antonio was also preceded in death by his grandfather, David Doll and great-grandfathers, James DeLuca and Angel Arroyo.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc, 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515. All other services are private.

