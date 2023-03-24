YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonio Torres Rosa, age 51 of Youngstown, Ohio, died on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

He was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 20, 1971 to Orlando Torres and Sandra Rosa Aponte.

Antonio is survived by his wife, Marie Lisette (Ruiz Martinez) Torres of Cleveland; children, Sandra, Samary, Orlando and Heidy; grandchildren, Yanielis, Kamari, Khais, Zane, Nova and Milo; siblings, Raul, Joshua, Orlando, Heidy and Omara and nieces and nephews, Kathyoska, Alexander, Christopher, Joshua, Shamara, Carlos, Johnathan, Nalissa, Yessenia, Jeremiah, Sacha, Atianna, Daynara, Josiah and Esteban.

Viewing and family to receive friends on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 26 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.