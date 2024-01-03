YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony T. Rulli (Tony), passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023 with his family by his side.

Tony was born on March 7, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of Nicola Rulli and Dale (Giannini) Rulli.

Tony attended Immaculate Conception School where he played football. He then went on to graduate from East High School in 1963. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Geology from Youngstown State University.

Tony worked in the family business. He was the co-owner of Rulli Brothers Market (located at 5780 South Avenue/corner of Mathews Road) from 1971 until his retirement in 2003. Tony loved his work, always keeping his Italian heritage in mind. He took pride in stocking many unique grocery and specialty items.

Tony was a member of the Youngstown Area Grocers Association and The Order Sons and Daughters of Italy. He supported and contributed to many local organizations and clubs serving adults and children.

Tony was a member of St. Michael’s Church in Canfield.

He enjoyed classic cars, golfing and riding snowmobiles and ATVs. Tony had a passion for life and for business. He also had a keen interest in real estate development.

Tony was kind-hearted, generous and a friend to many.

He will be fondly remembered and missed by his wife, Karen (Modena) Rulli, who he married at St. Christine’s Church on May 25, 1968; daughter, Rochelle (Rulli) Perrotta; son-in-law, John Perrotta and many friends and family.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Michael’s Church. Committal services were held at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

