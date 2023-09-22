YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of Anthony Robert Foutz, 62, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and nephew, who passed away at his home unexpectedly on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Anthony was born April 21, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Edward and Mildred (Riehl) Foutz.

He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1979 and later he attended YSU where he was enrolled in the Music Program.

He was employed as a security guard and worked for Michigan Hanger, Warren Fabricating and New Dawn Distributors.

He married Carol (Hoffman) Foutz and together they had a beautiful family.

Anthony was a man of strong faith and a believer in Jesus Christ.

He had a great love of music and was a gifted keyboardist who could be found jamming on any organ, piano, or keyboard in sight. Anthony was an ardent admirer of the Beatles’ timeless melodies, which brought joy and inspiration to countless moments in his life. He also had the privilege of playing in several bands, The Decades, The Fifth of Blues and Abbey Road.

As a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, Anthony could often be heard cheering for his beloved team and passionately stating, “How ‘bout them Cowboys!” quoting Coach Jimmy Johnson. His unwavering loyalty and love for sports also extended to baseball and swimming. Anthony played shortstop for several baseball teams, Hubbard Eagles, Michigan Hanger, Air Force 910 Tag team and Davis International. He was also a big fan of the Cleveland Indians and was invited for a tryout with the team after high school.

Anthony’s love for animals was profound. He found great joy in the loyal companionship of his beloved dogs. His compassion and kindness towards his furry friends shone brightly. Beyond music, sports and animals, he was a lover of the great outdoors. Whether it was camping, fishing, or hiking, he found solace and tranquility in the beauty of Mother Nature.

Anthony’s enthusiasm for life, his ability to strike a harmonious chord, his allegiance to the Beatles, the Cowboys and the Indians, his love for animals and his appreciation for the great outdoors will forever be remembered and cherished by those whose lives he touched.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Anthony (Cassie) Foutz of Medina, Ohio, Alecia (Rocky) DeFrank of Boardman, Ohio, Adrien (Justin Dillon) Foutz of Poland, Ohio, Aaron (Jamie) Foutz of Fairlawn, Ohio and Adam (Sarah) Foutz of Fredericksburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Ava, Anthony, Adeline and Andrew, of Medina, Ohio, Antonio, Harmony, Armando, Rocky and Vincent of Boardman, Ohio, Alyssa, Gavin and Aria of Poland, Ohio, Gia, Dominic and Mila of Fairlawn, Ohio and Jeremiah and Addison of Fredericksburg, Virginia; sisters, Kathy (Foutz) Taylor of Austintown, Ohio and Karen (Gary) Gearhart of Hubbard, Ohio; nephews, Daniel (Erin) Stoneburner and Paul (Michelle) Gearhart; niece, Mandy (Dave) Ferris and uncle, Anthony DeGaten of McDonald, Ohio. He also leaves behind a host of beloved great-nieces and nephews.

Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mildred (Riehl) Foutz and his late wife, Mary Foutz.

A celebration of life will be held in Anthony’s honor on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Beautiful Feet Ministry, 8590 Hitchcock Road, Boardman, OH 44512. Friends and family are encouraged to deliver hand-written fond or funny memories of Anthony on the day of the service. A Memory Box will be provided at the service.

Monetary gifts may be donated via the Donation tab above, kindly send floral gifts to the church, Beautiful Feet Ministry, 8590 Hitchcock Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

