YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Malachin, Sr., age 77 of Youngstown, Ohio passed away peacefully at the Hospice House, Boardman on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

He was born July 23, 1945, in Republic, Pennsylvania to parents, Andrew and Thomasina (Rondelli) Malachin.

Anthony was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He took pride in his family and he loved each and everyone of them.

He was a proud member of the United States Marine and he served in Vietnam.

Anthony enjoyed fishing and hunting in his free time and he loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Patricia A. (Rozinko) Malachin; brother, Thomas (Sue) Malachin; caring daughters, Theresa (Alex) Magnolia, Carriew Ferguson; sons, Anthony Malachin, Jr., Alan (Diana) Malachin; new sons, Vincent Gancos, Edward (Stacy) Gancos; beloved grandchildren, Mark, Allana and Alex Magnolia, Christopher, Tyler and Bradley Ferguson, Alycha Malachin, Edward, Tyler Nicholas, Lily Anne Gancos; cherished great-grandchildren, Sage Malachin, Beckett Ferguson and Harper Magnolia.

He was preceded in death by his four sisters, Frances Dupont, Anna Marie Gay, Rita Horvanec, Thersa Cosimato and his three brothers, George Malachin, Silvio Martini and Andrew Malachin, Jr.

Anthony will be missed by all those he’s left behind.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

