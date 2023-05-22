YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Harris Traylor, Jr., age 88, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at Heritage Manor on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

He was born March 12, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of the late Laura Mae (Ray) and Anthony Harris Traylor.

Anthony was a 1954 graduate of East High School.

He honorably service his country in the United states Air Force and worked many years for Sheet & Tube Steel industry until he retired.

After retirement he loved helping as needed at Dutch Autobody, and he also assisted friends and family with electrical work.

Anthony loved sports and would let everyone know how good he was at basketball and football. He also enjoyed bowling and participated in several leagues. He loved watching old western tv shows and relaxing at home. He was always there to support family reunions and also supportive of young ones going to college. In general, he ways always more than willing to help those in need.

His memories will be cherished by his son Anthony (Benita) Harris Traylor, III; daughters, Tammy (Earl) Johnson and LaTeeshia Traylor; sister Dorothy Robinson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, and friends.

Anthony was proceeded in death by his parents; wife Sylvia McElroy Traylor; daughter Valerie Collier; sisters Jeanette Toney and Sylvia Hightower, step-sisters Mary Jo Gore, Renee Hughes, and Lillian Harris; step-brothers Melvin and Lawrence Vaughn.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave, Youngstown.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

