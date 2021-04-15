Anthony Dominic Agnone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Dominic Agnone, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Austintown Healthcare Center.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 4, 1963 to Raymond and Gail (Burkholder) Agnone.

He is survived by his beloved children, Anthony, Joseph and Jennifer Agnone.

