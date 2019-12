FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 16, 2019, Annitta Yvonne Crawford, age 81, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord.

She was born on June 27, 1938, to Edward Vincent and Ruth Aneta (Wells) Lee.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Incorporated.

To send condolences or to share memories please visit www.crematepa.com.

To send flowers to Annitta’s family, please visit our floral section.