Anna Louise Durse, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Durse, beloved mother and grandmother, departed this life on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 89.

Anna began life in the Brier Hill neighborhood of Youngstown on November 29, 1930. A first-generation Italian-American, she was a daughter of Lucia Amicone Amicarelli and Salvatore Amicarelli and also a proud 1950 graduate of The Rayen School.

She married Tony Durse on June 21, 1952; they ultimately settled in the Brownlee Woods area and raised four children and two grandchildren, enjoying nearly 52 years together.

Anna was of the Catholic faith, growing up and getting married at St. Anthony’s, later joining Immaculate Conception, then becoming a parishioner at Sacred Heart.

Quiet and unassuming on the surface, Anna always maintained a sense of humor and loved long conversations, good meals, listening to music (Frank Sinatra was a favorite) and to ride along on the occasional road trip. Most of all, though, she enjoyed the company of family and friends and the companionship of her granddog, Mugzy.

She is survived by daughter, Melissa, who was her caregiver; son, Nick, with whom she most recently made her home and daughter, Judy. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Amelia and Nico, Nick and Deanna, Ashley and Madison and Chris and Lisa (whom she raised), as well as five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; daughter, Mary Ann; sisters Helen, Erma and Mary and a brother, Sam.

As per Anna’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Those who knew and cared for her are encouraged to take a walk down memory lane and honor her with a smile.

Heartfelt gratitude is expressed for the staff at Maplecrest, whose kindness and care will never be forgotten, as well as boundless appreciation for the love and support of friends.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anna Louise Durse, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 23, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.