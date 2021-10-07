Anna Dee Collins, Hermitage, PA

MERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 1, 2021, Anna Dee Collins, age 75, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. passed away at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born in Butler, Pennsylvania. on November 8, 1945 to Richard and Twila McNeish.

Anna loved to crochet and do word search and puzzle books. She loved her grandchildren and always loved spending time with them. She also loved animals, and especially loved her dog Boots.

Later in life Anna received her GED and went to the (former) Shenango Valley School of Business, earning a degree in shorthand and graduating with honors, working many jobs her lifetime.

She is survived by two daughters, Treasa Collins of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Gwen (Jerry) Soares of Tennessee, and her two sons Terry (Rebecca) Collins of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Larry (Phyllis) McConahy. She has 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Her parents, a son and three brothers preceded her in death.

