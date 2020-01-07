Ann Mercedes Morales, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 4, 2020, Ana Mercedes Morales, age 61, of Youngstown, passed into God’s care.

She was born in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico on May 19, 1958 to Juan and Maria (Medina) Sepulveda.

Ana is survived by her children, Maria (Herminio) Rodriguez, Elaine Morales and Jasmine (Chaz Davis) Morales all of Youngstown; grandchildren, Carmello, Matthew, Cahmani, Chaz, Jiselle, Jalisa and Chance; mother, Maria Sepulveda; siblings, Milagros (Heather) Medina of Howland, Mari (Manny) Alicea, David (Agnes) Rodriguez and Edwin Rodriguez, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Juan Sepulveda and brother, Juan Sepulveda.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joanie Abdu Breast Comprehensive Care Center, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504, in Ana’s memory.

Family to receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

To send condolences or to share memories please visit: www.cremateohio.com.

