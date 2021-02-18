Anita Yvonne Coughlin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Yvonne Donnelly Coughlin, age 87, is laughing with the angels as she was reunited on Friday, January 22, 2021 with her beloved husband, John “Jack” E. Coughlin; her parents, Edward and Anne Carney Donnelly; her siblings, James Donnelly, Eileen Donnelly Dundon and Brian Donnelly; cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends and many beloved pets, all of whom predeceased her.

Anita was born on March 19, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She attended St. Dominic Elementary and Ursuline High School.

She and Jack met at Ursuline when she was a sophomore and he was a senior where she graduated in 1951. They were married at St. Edward Church on January 2, 1956 and were later blessed with their children, Amy (Charles) Greene, John (Janet Donnaurnmo), Carolyn (John) McDonough and Gregory (Karen Wadsworth).

Her memory will be cherished by her beloved grandchildren, Kailey Coughlin and Kyle Weissberg; her sisters-in-law, Annamarie Donnelly, Eleanor Donnelly and Sr. Marian Coughlin, SND; wonderful nieces and nephews and countless dear friends.

She was also a member of the Gaelic Club and Cousins Club. She encouraged a lifelong appreciation for Irish dance, music, songs, reading, pets, roses and Mill Creek Park in all of us. She and Jack loved to travel, visiting New York City, the California Coast, Northern Virginia and many other places. She and Jack might be playing pinochle or penny poker right now with their siblings.

Anita worked at the Erie Railroad and other local companies as a bookkeeper. After raising her family, she kept books for her husband, Jack’s, engineering firm, J. E. Coughlin & Associates, Inc. She also worked in the accounting department at Dr. Modick’s office and Windsor House corporate offices. Later she switched careers at Windsor House Omni Manor by moving to the Activities Department where she wore bright and colorful clothes to make it fun for the residents, running games such as bingo to brighten their days.

As the family has received sympathy calls, there has been a theme—Anita welcomed everyone, she cherished them and the happy home she created with Jack was a wonderful place to visit for all. She was really fun and could laugh at anything and get you to laugh, too. She loved animals, including birds, squirrels and other wildlife. She knew everyone’s stories, attended everyone’s special events, and delighted in gatherings with family and friends. She loved to make everyone laugh, doing things like wearing Spock ears to dinner, waiting to see how long it took for someone to notice.

The family expresses its great thanks for the tender and sensitive care from the staff at Windsor House Omni Manor in Youngstown.

The family were longtime parishioners at St. Christine Church where they are arranging a Mass of Christian Burial that is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021. Please contact the family to be added to a notification list to get more details as they develop. Information will be updated on this website and on Facebook.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in honor of Anita Coughlin. A few of the organizations that were dear to Anita were: Ursuline High School (https://ursuline.com/donate/); Sisters of Notre Dame in Chardon (https://sndchardon.org/support-us/donate/) and Catholic Charities (https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ways-to-give/).

