Anita Demetriades, Macedonia, Ohio

MACEDONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Anita Demetriades, age 83, passed away at home with her loving family at her bedside.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1934.

Anita is survived by her beloved children, Gregory Demetriades and Athena “Tina” Demetriades; grandchildren, Zachary Demetriades and Emily Demetriades and other family members.

Viewing and visitation with the family on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., in St. Barnabas Church, 9451 Brandywine Road, Northfield, OH 44067.

Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences to Anita’s family by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anita (Russo) Demetriades, please visit our floral store.