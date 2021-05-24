Anita Demetriades, Macedonia, Ohio

MACEDONIA, Ohio (MYVALLEYTRIBUTES) – On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Anita Demetriades, age 83, passed away at home with her loving family at her bedside.

She was born in Cleveland, OH on September 7, 1937.



Anita is survived by her beloved children, Gregory Demetriades, Athena Demetriades; grandchildren, Zachary Demetriades, Emily Demetriades and other family members.



Viewing and visitation with the family on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Barnabas Church, 9451 Brandywine Rd, Northfield, OH 44067.



Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

Send condolences to Anita’s family by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

