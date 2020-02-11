Angeline J. Davies, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, February 10, 2020, Angeline J Davies, age 90, of Boardman passed away to be with the Lord.

She was born in Youngstown on July 23, 1929 to John and Rose (Russo) Figurelli.

Angeline is survived by her children, Nancy Zurkey and Robert Meyers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Davies.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

