Angela Maureen Wess, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Angela M. Wess, age 60, of Campbell, Ohio passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her loved ones after her courageous battle with lung cancer.

She was born on May 9, 1960 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to Anthony S. and Lana J. (Butler) Popio.

Angela is survived by her daughters, Virginia A. Daniels, Jamie M. (Fletcher) Bonilla-Morgan and Sarah L. Bonilla; stepsons, Thomas Wess, Brian Wess, Joseph Treharn and Michael Treharn; grandchildren, Rebecca Gilbert, Jaime Bonilla II, Isaiah Kellum, Elijah Kellum, Sinaca Lee and Taira Virtue; siblings, Annette Martin, Donna Wise, Marilou Geletka, Vicki Popio and Anthony Popio, Jr.; former husband, Jaime Bonilla, who helped to care for her during her illness; five nieces and six nephews.

Besides her parents, Angela was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Virginia Jenkins Butler, Donald Butler, Vincent Popio and Angeline Russo Popio; former husband, Thomas R. Wess and son-in-law, Carl Daniels, Jr.

Angela requested private services.

If you would like to make a donation, in lieu of flowers, please consider making it to the Wess family toward Angela’s headstone. You may contact the immediate family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Angela Maureen (Popio) Wess, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 20, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: