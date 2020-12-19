Angela Louise Paolone Green, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Louise Paolone Green, 34, of Youngstown, was called home after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Angela was born on August 14, 1986 to Samuel Paolone and Diane Timlin, and was a lifelong resident of Youngstown.

She attended Life Skills, Chaney High School and worked for the Southern Park Mall as a manager/supervisor of custodial services.



Angela married the love of her life, Jesse (JL) Green on May 4, 2016. Her passion in life was her husband and children, Tei’Ahna, Raymond, Tre’Von, Jessa, Jesse III, Jesse IV and step-children Jessi and Emmie Prater, Amya Green, Dominique and Nick Tinker and Noah and Dylan Brown.



Angela is also survived by her sister, Ashley (Terry Sr.) Timlin; special nephews, Terry Jr. and Javeon; niece, Taniyah and mother-in-law, Iris Malveaux all of Youngstown. Angela leaves to cherish her memory a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Shawn Timlin; grandmother, Patricia Timlin; grandparents, Angelo and Stella Paolone.



Calling Hours on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. in the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane Drive, Hubbard, OH 44425, officiated by Pastor Mike Byus.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations for Angela’s final expenses which can be done by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.



In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.