Andrew “Andy” Samuels, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday June 7, 2020, Andrew “Andy” Samuels, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 82.

Andy was born on Dec 29, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio to Andrew and Wilma Samuels.

He earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1962. President of A.A. Samuels Sheet Metal Company, he was a local business owner for over 50 years.

On September 27, 1986 he married Yolanta K. Samuels. They raised a son, Lukas, and a daughter, Yolanta Victoria. Andrew also had five children from a previous marriage, three sons, Andrew III, Theodore, Gregory and a daughter, Sherry.

He is survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Andy had an insatiable passion for hunting and adventure and loved to share his experience with others.

He was a lifetime member of the Safari Club International (SCI) and served as a president for multiple chapters. His crowning achievement was earning the SCI World Hunting Award in 2000, knighting him the greatest hunter in the world. Over his lifetime, Andy donated millions of dollars to reservations, conservations, zoos and governments to assure all animals forever have a place on this planet.

Andy has criss-crossed the globe over 300 times, visiting every continent, country and Provence. From the Himalayan mountains to the African Serengeti. From the Amazonian swamplands to the Sahara Desert. From plains of Mongolia to the depths of Congo’s jungle. From the rugged Russian tundra to the placid coasts of Australia and the frigid glaciers of Antarctica to the sun kissed Hawaiian Islands, Andrew was a consummate trailblazer, uniting everyone he met along the way from Eskimos in Alaska to the Dinka tribe in Sudan.

As a hunter, adventurer, conservationist and world explorer, in his inner circle Andy was known as “The Most Interesting Man in the World”, long before that title gained worldwide popularity. As a small boy Andy read books about explorers all over the world and dreamed of one day becoming just like them. “I never imagined a lifetime of hunting, adventure and achievement, and I am forever grateful to have lived my life to the fullest.” A mass will be held in Andy’s honor on September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

