YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved, Amy Nicole Hambrick sadly lost her life at the age of 34.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 24, 1987, to the late James “Greg” Hambrick and Debra (Rovder) Dolin.

Amy was a devoted mother to her daughter, Jaden McKay who she loved more than life and she was a wonderful daughter to her mother Debra Dolin and stepfather, Kenny Dolin.



Following her graduation from Chaney High School, she studied to become an esthetician.

In her free time, she enjoyed listening to her favorite music and going to concerts with her friends. Amy will always be remembered for her quirky laughter and for how she was able to make friends anywhere she went. But her greatest joy in life came from being Jaden’s mother. Her daughter was the light of her life.



Amy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her siblings James (Erika) Hambrick, II, Nate (Gena) Hambrick, Jacob (Niki) Hambrick and Amanda (Michael) Rogenski; grandmothers, Dorothy Rovder and Lora Colla, and a host of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, James “Greg” Hambrick and grandfathers, Daniel Rovder and Nick Colla.



~For Love~

Earth down to the ground, to every city and every spec of grass,

at every single house and bigger than the whole wide world.

Jaden McKay

See you on the crescent moon.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

