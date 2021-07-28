Amy Lynn Sarnelli, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 23, 2021, Amy Lynn Sarnelli, age 44, of Campbell, Ohio, passed away.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on February 10, 1977 to Katleen Rock Myers and Larry Six.

Viewing and calling hours will be on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. and continue Monday, August 2 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of prayers at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Burial to immediately follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

