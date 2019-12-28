Amirah S. Alexander, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly at home on Monday, December 23, 2019, Amirah S. Alexander, age 39, of Youngstown, Ohio, went home to God.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 7, 1980, to Bruce Warner and Alicia Alexander.

Amirah is survived by her beloved children, Tiarah (William Edding) Alexander-Brown, age 20, Miarah Alexander-Jackson, age 13, Brooke Alexander-Fuller, age 8, Reginald Fuller, Jr., age 6; siblings, Nakia Alexander, Tyrickah Cooper, Shakeena Warner, Sierra Warner; cousin but “sister” through love, Betty Alexander, all of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a host of other loving family member.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Amirah’s Memorial Service to be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Paragon Banquet Hall, 6628 Limekiln Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19138.

Donations can be made by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/amirah-alexanders-funeral-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

