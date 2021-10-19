Amelia Gonzalez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia Gonzalez, age 63, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on July 18, 1958, to Louis Quinones and Petra Rios.

She worked as a quality inspector for Peterson Nut Co. in Cleveland and later at the Four Seasons Flea Market in Youngstown.

She was also the caregiver for the little ones in the family and a bonus grandmother to many of them.

Amelia loved to cook and was a wonderful baker; her zucchini bread was a favorite treat for the people who knew her. She baked hundreds of cookies with love for her daughter’s wedding and other family.

Everyone knew her as the most caring and giving person, never hesitating to help someone in need.

Amelia’s memory will be cherished by her beloved daughter, Midalia (Robert) Aichele; her granddaughter, Abigail Aichele; her siblings, Milagros Esteban, Irma Rodriguez, Louis Quinones, Jovita Sanchez, Rapheal Rios, Jose Ortiz and Peter Rios and countless extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Petra Rios and sister, Lydia Rivera.

