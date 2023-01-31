CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Amber Lynette (Fusco) Pagan of Campbell on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the age of 52.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1970 to Charles and Anita (Thompson) Fusco.

Amber will forever be remembered by the amount of love she had for her family. Her children and grandchildren brought her tremendous love and joy. She was Chi-Chi to her beloved grandchildren and they all touched her life in many wonderful ways. Amber was also a fantastic cook. Making delicious meals for her family was one of the ways she showed her love. Anyone who knew Amber was touched by her kindness. She loved her entire family. She worried about them, rooted for them, protected them and always kept on loving them. She will be missed more than words can say.

Amber will be remembered by her husband/partner of 33 years, Jose M. Pagan of Campbell; her daughters, Ciara Rivera of Alliance; Savannah Pagan and Anita Pagan, both of Campbell; brothers, Charles Fusco of Cornersburg and Ronald A. Fusco of Campbell; beloved grandchildren, Jalena Pagan, Ella Pagan, Tessa Rivera, Laila Harrison, Amelia Rivera; niece, Desiree Fusco; great niece, Natalia Cruz; great nephew, Frank Cruz.

She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Tami Fusco.

To honor Amber’s wishes, there will be no public service at this time.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

