Allen Dean Mollenkopf, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, May 3, 2021, Allen Dean Mollenkopf, age 76, of Struthers, passed away at St Elizabeth Boardman.

He was born in Youngstown on November 24, 1944 to James Jonathan and Helen Margaurite (Stover) Mollenkopf.

Allen was a graduate of Springfield Local High School and went on to proudly serve his country with the United States Air Force.

Afterwards, he was employed as a truck driver for multiple companies.

Allen is survived by sisters, Barbara Persing and Natalie (Gary) Cowan; sister-in-law, Betty and brother-in-law, Bill.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Jim Mollenkopf and his wife, Doris, Rick Mollenkopf (Betty’s husband), Mary Wharry (Bill’s wife) and Janice Gibson and her husband, Bob and brother-in-law, Jerry Persing (Barbara’s husband).

Allen will be buried at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Allen, please visit our floral store.