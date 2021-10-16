Allan Nelson John Carter, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allan Nelson John Carter, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Greenbriar Health Center. He was born on November 25, 1945 to Wilmer Hershel Carter and Helen Frances (Boila) Carter. His mother married Charles Cavallaro, Sr. when Allan was a toddler and she and his stepfather raised Allan and their children together.

Allan was a 1963 graduate of Ursuline High School where he enjoyed being a member of the Drama Club. He was known for his “wit and charm” and his natural talent for performing on stage was a gift. “Big Al” as he was known to close family and friends was a life-long area resident of Youngstown and Austintown.

Allan was employed for 19 years at Wean United Steel as a Boiler Operator. After leaving Wean, he worked for a commercial janitorial company as well as volunteered his services to Bethel Assembly of God in Austintown where he and his family were very active members, and Allan was active with the youth group ministry.

Allan was a sports enthusiast, especially football. He coached his daughter’s Austintown girl’s softball team and also assisted with his two sons’ Austintown little league baseball teams. Allan and his former wife, Elaine enjoyed entertaining family gatherings on all the holidays at their home as well as cookouts with backyard games. Allan loved to take home movies of all these family events. His favorite hobbies were tending to his multiple tropical fish tanks and also his gardening. He continued his love for gardening during his residency at Greenbriar. At Greenbriar, he was elected to be Counsel President by the residents.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather; his brother, Thomas Cavallaro; his sister, Ramona (Cavallaro) Jorza and his youngest son, Douglas Michael Carter.

Allan is survived by his brother, Charles (Terri) Cavallaro, Jr.; his daughter, Christine (Eugene) Cornell; his son, Jeffrey (Courtney) Carter; his five grandchildren, Zachary, Nicholas and Kyle Cornell and Aiden and Emma Carter; several nieces and nephews and his cousin and good friend, Adrian “Ace” Boila.

In honor of Allan’s request, there will be no services and the family suggest donations be made in his honor to Bethel Assembly of God in Austintown.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Allan Nelson John Carter, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.