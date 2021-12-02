Alice Jane Waller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Jane Waller, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 10, 1951 to Clyde and Mary (Lambert) Nitzsky.

She loved bingo, country music, and most of all, spending time with her family. Alice was known for taking care of and opening her home to anyone.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Charles “Chuck” C. Waller, Sr.; children, Kelley (John) Lambert of Girard and Joe Bob (Darlene) Milam of Champion; grandchildren, John Lambert, Jr. of Girard, Amanda Stuckey of Girard, Kenny Stuckey of Youngstown, Cameron Waller of Girard, Christian Milam of McDonald, Aleah Milam of Champion and Alexus Burlin of Warren; siblings, Ron (Joyce) Nitzsky of Niles, Elizabeth Lipscomb of Girard and Helen Shick of Niles; in-laws, Bob (the late Margaret) Waller of Petersburg, Leroy (Jacci) Waller of Boardman, Jean Waller of Canfield, Kenny (Patti) Waller of Austintown, Evelyn (Tom) Franklin of Girard; great-grandchildren, Robert, Jayden, and Kaylee and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.