Alice Harriette Stanish, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, Alice Harriette Stanish, age 99, passed away at her residence, missing her 100th birthday by 1 month and a day.

Alice was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 7, 1921 to Harry “Dudley” Jones and Hazel Hipple and was a graduate of Newton Falls High School, class of 1941.

Alice worked for the John Rodus Salon in Youngstown, Ohio (the top hairdresser in downtown in the 1940s) after passing her State Board of Cosmetology.

She married Pete Stanish of Lansingville, Ohio on February 23, 1944 for thirty years until his passing on May 8, 1974. They had a daughter Louise Charlene Stanish and son James Stanish.

Alice also worked for the Mahoning County Court in Area 4 from 1975 until her retirement in 1981, then resided in Boardman, Ohio for 22 years until moving in with her son Richard in Newton Falls, Ohio in 2003.

Mrs. Stanish died of complications from dementia. There will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alice H Stanish, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.