ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander “Alex” Scott Hohbach, age 34, formerly of Ellwood City passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 18, 2022 at his residence in West Pittsburg, P ennsylvania.

He was born on January 8, 1988 to Holly and Allen Hohbach.

Alex attended Lincoln High School in Ellwood City and received his GED in June 2007. He continued his education at Butler County Community College with an associates degree in General Studies.

After college he spent his time doing traveling sales. He was a man of many trades with his most recent job at Whitehall Specialties Plant.

In Alex’s spare time, he enjoyed being a father to his son, Julian and spending as much time with him at water parks, duck ponds and animal farms. He also enjoyed spending a lot of time with his family and close friends. He was quite the history buff and loved working out, fishing, bowling, concerts, traveling, and watching sporting events.

Alex is survived by his parents, Holly and Allen Hohbach; son, Julian Schaas; sister, Augusta Hohbach and brother-in-law, Justin Caplinger; nephew, Christian Caplinger and niece, Alivia Caplinger.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Betty and William Mills; paternal grandparents, Virginia and Paul Hohbach; as well as his beloved sister, Carissa Ann Hohbach.

The Hohbach family is requesting that material contributions be made as a donation to a trust fund for Julian Schaas which can be sent to Holly Hohbach, PO Box 499, West Pittsburg, PA 16160.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at The Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, 527 North St., Ellwood City, PA 16117.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

