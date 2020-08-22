Alden Charles Manning, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Alden Charles Manning, age 68, of Campbell passed away at home.

He was born in Youngstown on July 22, 1953 to James Joseph Manning and Alice Mae (Baumgartner) Manning Tabor.

Al is survived by his sons, Michael (Nancy) Manning, James (Stacey) Manning all of Struthers; grandchildren, Rachel, Michelle, Danielle, Lily; siblings, Linda Mullins of Cornersburg, James Manning of Youngstown; nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Al was also preceded in death by his siblings, Donna Manning and Michael Manning.

