Albert Paolone, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert “Big Al” Paolone, Jr., age 72, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Al worked at General Motors for 20 years until he retired and as a fireman for Austintown for ten years.

He was also a proud Mason for many years.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Benjamin A. Howard of North Jackson and Danielle Paolone of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Justin (Haley) Czerniak of Colorado, Benjamin (Lauren) A. Howard, Jr. of Pennsyvlania, Megan (Justin) Cadle of North Jackson, Staci Patterson, Nicole Dedo and Samantha Dedo, of Pittsburgh and Nicholas and Brian Deen, of Youngstown; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Hayden, Kait, Nora and Ava and siblings, Dee (John) Deen of Struthers, Diane (Jack) Conrad of Columbiana and Linda Paolone of Struthers.

He was preceded in death by his son, Nickolas J. Paolone.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Albert Paolone, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.