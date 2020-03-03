Albert Derwin Rodgers, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, February 29, 2020, Albert Derwin Rodgers, Sr., age 64, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed into the Lord’s embrace.

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on September 30, 1955 to Wilbur Coburn and Blanche (Kettler) Rodgers.

Albert is survived by his children, Jamie (Chip Billings) Mitteff of Rostraver, Pennsylvania, Albert D. (Tina) Rodgers, Jr. of New Castle, Pennsylvania, April D. (Danny Shaner, Jr.) Rodgers-Berresford of New Philadelphia and Elizabeth M. (Pete Lingenfelter) Rodgers of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; 23 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one on the way; sister, Linda (James) Caruso of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Loretta Mills-Rodgers of New Castle, Pennsylvania and former spouse, Mary Ellen Rodgers of Boardman.

Besides his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his siblings, Delores Marciante, Eugene, Monroe, Willie and Martin Rodgers.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

